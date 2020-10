Kardashian is no stranger to collagen — she started adding it into her routine during her pregnancy with her daughter, True . "When you're pregnant, you want to give you and your child the best, and you become sort of obsessed with creating a future for your child and what the best ways are to do that," the Keeping Up star says. So she started adding collagen powder into her diet. "For me, first and foremost, it was, how can I fix myself from the inside out [in a way] that's easy and attainable, especially with being a new mom? It's something as simplistic as adding collagen powder to a smoothie or coffee in the morning," she tells Refinery29.