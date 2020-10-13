Kardashian says that during this stressful time — nodding to the pandemic and the West coast wildfires — she needs to keep her routine, for herself and for True. "I want to show my daughter, by example, that there are healthy ways to be active every day. You don't have to be so rigid in the gym," she says. "I like to work out early, it just sets the tone for the rest of my day, it makes me want to eat better and be active and healthy. By her seeing me like this, I hope she's active and takes care of herself."