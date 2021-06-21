Lady Gaga’s Beauty Brand Is 60% Off For Prime Day

As beauty lore tells it, Haus Laboratories famously launched in 2019 with a splashy Prime Day debut. Now, Amazon's biggest sale of the year returns again bringing 60%-off Haus beauty deals with it. (It's only fitting for the brand's belated birthday, right?) The markdowns on Lady Gaga's beauty brainchild touch all of the line's bestselling products — from The Edge of Precision Brow Pencil to the mesmerizing Glam Attack shadows and more.
Prime Day is the only chance you'll get to score these prestige-level products — yep, the stuff is actually that good — at drugstore prices. The only exclusions? The only products that are not included in this are the LIQUID EYE-LIE-NER in Punk, Lip Oils, and discounted promo sets. Keep clicking for the best deals to glam up your Prime Day haul, Haus-style.
