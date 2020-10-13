Lady Gaga’s Beauty Brand Is 40% Off For Prime Day

As beauty lore tells it, Haus Laboratories famously launched in 2019 with a splashy Prime Day debut. Now, a whole year later, Amazon's biggest sale of the year returns again bringing 40%-off Haus beauty deals with it. (It's only fitting for the brand's belated birthday, right?) The markdowns on Lady Gaga's beauty brainchild touches all of the line's bestselling products — from the jet-black Liquid Eye-Lie-ner to the mesmerizing Glam Attack shadows and more.
Prime Day is the only chance you'll get to score these prestige-level products — yep, the stuff is actually that good — at drugstore prices. The only exclusions? The just-launched blush and bronzer duos, in addition to the gel eyeliner pencils and Stupid Love palette. Keep clicking for the best deals to glam up your Prime Day haul, Haus-style.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff—and, while we do receive commission from Amazon, all of the goods linked to on our site are independently selected and supported by our Shopping team.