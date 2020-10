Lady Gaga’s Beauty Brand Is 40% Off For Prime Day

As beauty lore tells it, Haus Laboratories famously launched in 2019 with a splashy Prime Day debut. Now, a whole year later, Amazon's biggest sale of the year returns again bringingwith it. (It's only fitting for the brand's belated birthday, right?) The markdowns on Lady Gaga's beauty brainchild touches all of the line's bestselling products — from the jet-black Liquid Eye-Lie-ner to the mesmerizing Glam Attack shadows and more.