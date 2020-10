Don’t Sleep On These BIG Amazon Prime Day Counter-Sales

We're likening this unprecedented holiday shopping opp to a Black Friday come early — even Nordstrom Rack has bedding up to 86% off ! Not to mention, Homesick Candles blessing deal-hunters with an extra 20% off an already discounted warehouse candle collection...The big-sale buck does not stop at Amazon, and neither should you. If you're not all about that Prime-Day hype , then click on into the other killer deals ready to compete for your hard-earned coin ahead.