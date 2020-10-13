We've had to wait an extra five months for Clare Crawley's postponed season of The Bachelorette, but this year, the maxim might be true: this could be the most shocking season yet. According to both speculation and some pretty legitimate sources, like Chris Harrison's girlfriend, Entertainment Tonight reporter Lauren Zima, Crawley falls for one of her suitors early on and leaves the show after just a few weeks. Rumor has it Tayshia Adams, a fan favorite Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise alum, steps in from the wings to finish the season.
Adams hasn't appeared in a single promo or teaser for season 16, but the most recent Bachelorette trailer seems to confirm Crawley's exit. "I just don't know how you can be so sure so quick," a faceless contestant says. "I didn't expect the process to be cut short," adds another.
Although we'll have to wait to see how this season unfolds, we do have a lot of info on Crawley's potential love interests. Because Crawley is the oldest Bachelorette yet at 39 years old, the guys definitely skew a bit older, with ages ranging from 26 to 40. (Not for nothing, Adams, who is 30, has said she typically goes for older guys.) In the mix is an Emmy nominee, a GQ model, and an anesthesiologist once voted one of New York's most eligible doctors. Several have prior ties to Bachelor Nation; one has already gotten called out by former Bachelorette Becca Kufrin.
Here's everything we know about Crawley's men, including the ones who appeared in her explosive teaser and the ones to watch out for, according to Chris Harrison.