Poor Allison Williams Is Stuck Trying To Fly A Plane In This Terrifying New Trailer

As observed by her filmography, Allison Williams sure has a taste for starring in films that will make people scream, and her newest project is no different. This time, she’s not facilitating the kidnapping of Black men (Get Out) or plotting against a classmate (The Perfection), but the actress is tapping into one of the most common fears known to man. Aerophobes, look away.
In upcoming thriller film Horizon Line, Williams stars as Sara, a young woman who travels to a remote island with her ex Jackson (The Last Kingdom's Alexander Dreymon) to attend their mutual friend’s wedding. Things seem complicated between the two — having to do anything with your ex after you breakup is stressful enough — but their dynamic is further complicated when what should have been a quick flight on a a single-engine Cessna plane turns into an actual disaster.
Early on in their trip, the pair’s friendly pilot suffers a massive heart attack while in the captain’s seat, forcing Sara to jump behind the wheel with little to no knowledge of how to a plane. With a dead man in the back seat, miles and miles of ocean water below, and a massive tropical storm brewing ahead of them, Sara and Jackson have to work together to ensure that they can safely land the plane.
"We have no pilot," Sara agonizes as they soar through the skies. "We have no idea where we are."
"And neither of us can fly a plane," Jackson unhelpfully adds.
The anxiety-inducing film — which comes from the same creators as Blake Lively's The Shallows — is Williams' first silver screen project since the 2018 release of The Perfection, and its screenplay was penned by Josh Campbell and Matthew Stuecken. Swedish filmmaker Mikael Marcimain served as its director.
Buckle up — Horizon Line is coming soon.