Chris Harrison Wants You To Watch These 5 Dudes Closely During The Bachelorette

Clare Crawley's Bachelorette journey is finally beginning. Well, on TV at least. She's been long done. And now that we get to watch Clare meet all of her suitors (and then stay in a resort with them rather than traveling the world), host with the most Chris Harrison has given us some hints on which Bachelorette contestants to watch as the season unfolds.
"It’s kind of an embarrassment of riches — of really good guys," Harrison told Refinery29 a few weeks before the premiere. "A really diverse, professional [group]. Obviously we had time, we went back to the drawing board. We found some older men. So some really phenomenal choices."
Harrison is referring to the fact that filming on Crawley's season was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Because of the delay, the casting department was able to add in some men who were closer in age to 39-year-old Clare, after the initial group garnered some ire from fans because they skewed a little young. This year the cast is also more racially diverse than usual, which is a step in the right direction for the historically very white show, and is hopefully something they'll keep up.
But, aside from this group of guys being so "phenomenal," in classic Harrison form, he adds, "Then there’s some drama."
Who does this drama come from? Here are the five men Harrison says to keep your eye on.
Yosef
"There’s the Yosef of it all," Harrison says referring to the drama. "Yosef is a guy who loves to speak his mind." Uh oh. According to his Bachelorette bio, Yosef is a 30-year-old medical device salesman from Daphne, Alabama, and a divorced father to a 4-year-old. All sounds good, but echoing Harrison, the bio reads, "Yosef has been told he talks to too much (more than once)." Maybe Clare will tell him, too.
Bennett
"Bennett kind of reminds me of a Kalon, if you’re a student of the game, back in Emily Maynard’s season," Chris says of 36-year-old Bennett from New York City. "[Bennett] went to Harvard, a wealth manager. Very Vineyard Vines." As you may recall, Kalon McMahon was the one who referred to Emily's daughter as "baggage" and made her go "West Virginia, hood rat, backwoods on his ass." This is not a good sign for Bennett.
Eazy
"If you need a hype guy — we have some good guys," Chris continues. "Demar, Eazy — I mean with a name like Eazy, come on. Really good hype guy. There’s some tremendously good guys."
Being referred to as a "hype guy" isn't promising when it comes to his chance of finding love, but it sounds like that description really suits him. His Bachelorette bio reads, "Nobody hypes Eazy up better than himself." What else is there to know? He's a 29-year-old NFL player turned sports marketing agent who has seen every episode of Grey's Anatomy.
Demar
As for Demar, he's a 26-year-old spin cycling instructor from Scottsdale, Arizona. But while he's a "hype guy" in his classes and on the show, he sound pretty chill. He's looking for a woman who can join him and his mom on Starbucks dates, shoot hoops with him and his dad, and enjoy some of his favorite wine: cabernet sauvignon.
Jason
"Jason’s another one who springs to mind that will play a big part in Clare’s journey, as well," says Harrison. He doesn't let anything else slip about Jason now, but when he announced all of the contestants on a live stream, Chris said that the 31-year-old former NFL player is a "big, lovable teddy bear" with a "Seth Rogen laugh." But, he added, "When you hear his story, Jason really lets go, and he has one of the most heartfelt, heavy, dramatic stories that you’re going to hear this season."
Of the season overall, Harrison tells Refinery29, "It was fun, and I think I was more intimate and got to know these guys better because we were on top of each other 24/7."
So, that's what we have to look forward to, Bachelor Nation: A couple potential jerks, two hype men, and a nice guy with a bummer of a story, all stuck in a Palm Springs resort with Clare Crawley and Chris Harrison. Bring it on.