Looking to superpower your Halloween but are running short on a supply of Compound V? No worries, as that’s one thing you don’t need to complete a costume for The Boys. Amazon’s superhero show has plenty of simple, easy looks that you can master this spooky season without needing to get your hands on a manufactured serum from Vought International. Honestly, all you need to channel the ladies of the Seven, Starlight (Erin Moriarty) and Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott), is an appropriate colored bodysuit and fabulous hair.
Notice how Stormfront (Aya Cash) is not included in the above statement? Do not dress up as Stormfront. Please. While, sure, it’s always fun to dress up and play the villain, Stormfront is a literal Nazi. Sorry if you haven't reached that episode yet, but it's better to be spoiled than to go virtual trick or treating as a white supremacist supe. Just don't.
But if you want another option, why not dress up as The Female, aka Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara)? Or even Ashley (Colby Minifie), Vought's beleaguered brand manager. And if those don't float your boat, there's always incognito Annie.
Throwing together a costume for The Boys is simple and you might even have some of these items lying around your house already. Here’s how to dress as your favorite member of the twisted superhero show.
Halloween is a time for frights, costumes, and fun, but this year is a little different. You can still do all of those things, but please make sure to practice proper social distancing measures, avoid large gatherings, and remember every costume is best paired with a mask. Refinery29 is your one-stop Halloween shop when it comes to ways to celebrate safely. Enjoy!