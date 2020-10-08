Davina Potratz Is Leaving The Oppenheim Group — What Does That Mean For Selling Sunset?

As agents from The Oppenheim Group mull over their career prospects in an ever-changing industry, future seasons of popular Netflix reality series Selling Sunset may look very different. One of the real estate agency's latest internal changes involves Davina Potratz, who just announced that she's leaving the company in the most Davina way possible.
Fans met Potratz as an employee at the Oppenheim Group in the real estate show’s first season, and she quickly earned a reputation for being...well, kind of annoying. Season two solidified the bad vibes between Potratz and some of the other cast members (namely Mary Fitzgerald and her husband Romain Bonnet), and by season three, her disturbingly unsupportive stance on Chrishell Stause’s shocking divorce branded Potratz a full blown villain.
Advertisement
That bad reputation might just stick if Selling Sunset gets renewed for a fourth season because Potratz just became the Oppenheim Group’s competition. The real estate agent has severed professional ties with the company that made her famous, and she broke the news that she’s now working with Douglas Elliman agency in an exclusive interview with PEOPLE.
“I’m really excited to be a part of Douglas Elliman and their very sophisticated and global new development division,” Potratz shared. “My background is in new development sales and marketing, so this is just a wonderful opportunity for me. It’s just very in tune with my skills.”
Though her boss was made aware of her decision to switch agencies (“[Jason Oppenheim] was sad, but he absolutely understands,” Potratz assured People), her co-workers and friends are going to find out about her sudden exit the same way that they found out about Stause’s divorce last season: from a breaking news story on the internet.
She may have opted not to personally reach out her co-workers to tell them about her big move — again, so Davina — but Potratz hopes that they’ll understand her reasoning for it and that she can still work with them on Selling Sunset.
“We all know each other so well, so I think they’ll be excited and supportive,” Potratz said.“It’s not that I wanted to leave, but I had a great opportunity. It was a purely business decision.”
“I certainly hope that I’m still part of the cast,” she added.
While certain people probably wouldn’t mind a serious cast shakeup — Bonnet has made his thoughts on Potratz all too clear — it’s totally possible that Potratz could appear on another season of Selling Sunset even after ditching the company. Oppenheim Group founder Brett Oppenheim also left the group to start his own brokerage, and Maya Vander has talked openly about possibly moving to Miami to open up a local branch of the agency. Even with all the different personalities moving away from the Los Angeles headquarters, these agents still exist in the Selling Sunset universe. Perhaps there’s a way for Potratz to also stay onboard the Netflix production.
If not, she’s still got options. Her new office is also home to Tracy Tutor and Fredrik Eklund, real estate agents you may recognize from Bravo’s Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles. So even if she's reached the end of her Selling Sunset run, you might just catch Potratz trying to sell another million dollar home on another network.