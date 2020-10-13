Oribé Is 31% Off At Amazon For Its First-Ever Prime Day Debut

Oribé products lie within that special budget-elusive category of luxe haircare that you hear about. (Legend has it that the brand's Dry Texturizing Spray has given effortless volume to the thinnest, most lifeless roots around town.) So, you can imagine the surprise when we found out that its sumptuous-smelling and highly-coveted goods were actually going to be on sale during Prime Day. That's right, for the first time EVER, Oribé's fancy-hair essentials will be available on Amazon for 31% off. This special limited-time discount is only valid on the brand's bestselling Gold Lust line (and, yes, that includes the legendary Dry Texturizing Spray). Oribé's paraben-free, cruelty-free, and dermatologist-tested products are all part of Amazon's vetted and approved Premium Beauty collection. And, since this is an unprecedented shop-opp that we may not get another chance to score, we outlined Oribé's must-own markdowns below: including everything from its magical Gold Lust Shampoo to its oh-so-luminous Nourishing Hair Oil.
The cypress, argan, and maracuja healing oils infused into this shampoo and conditioner combo are what will make your tresses glisten like...gold! Both products are chock full of restorative properties and tote over 900 reviews on Amazon – with many championing it for being pricey but worth it: “Willing to pay the price because it's that good. I usually buy the Oribe Gold Lust shampoo and conditioner from my salon and was thrilled to find it on Amazon. The first time I purchased the shampoo and conditioner was difficult: I'd never paid that much for a shampoo and conditioner before. However, the results were so superior that it's the only brand I buy now. A little goes a long way, too.”
According to Oribé, this spray sops up extra oil on the scalp to leave you with “bigger, better, full-on glamorous hair” that lasts for days. Apply it to damp hair before a blow-dry OR sleep in it overnight to control frizz and provide "I just woke up" style results. With an Amazon's Choice stamp of approval and nearly 3,000 reviews, stans of this legendary luxe hair buy have a LOT to gush about: “The hype on this product is no lie. It's AMAZING! I had received a sample size in one of my subscription boxes and knew how expensive the full size was so I tried to make it last and even when used in small amounts I get incredible results so it's definitely worth the splurge. I have really fine, color-treated blonde hair so I don't try to wash it more than 2-3 times a week and while it says it absorbs oil like a dry shampoo (which it does) I use it more as a mousse or hair spray. I spray it all over lightly before I curl or straighten my hair and it gives it so much volume and really holds the curl for days. I've stopped having to use mousse altogether and sometimes just use this to lightly spray my curls as they're setting to give it extra hold if needed. The volume really does last 3 days usually, I don't have a problem with static (the air gets really dry in Chicago's winters), and it smells amazing.”
With the ample amount of ingredients Oribé infuses into its products, it makes sense why they’re famous for leaving hair follicles smelling sublime for well over 24 hours of wear. This hair oil alone has a blend of jasmine, edelweiss flower, lychee, sandalwood, cassis, bergamot, argan extracts, and more flowing through its nourishing veins. But fragrance is just one of this good's selling points — the main attraction is its magic strengthening and softening powers: from the practical "I love this oil for my ends! I have Asian thin hair and my ends are damaged from past bleaching and heat. This oil is NOT sticky, not oily, not greasy, and not heavy! This oil is so lightweight and my hair absorbed it so well! This definitely helped my ends look and feel healthier! If you have damaged hair you know that it retains water and this oil definitely adds an extra boost of moisture to the hair. Definitely worth the money! I also love the scent it’s very light and doesn’t smell cheap!" to the absurd “Love this product. Makes me feel like a rich lady on a private yacht looking good and feeling even better. No issues with shipping and even at the almost absurd price point, I say devil may care I love it. The world is ending and my hair has never looked better.”
Dry shampoo has revolutionized plenty of hair routines across the globe (this one included). Oribé's translucent formula saves your scalp between washes by absorbing product buildup and impurities without stripping away natural oils for an overall freshened-up finish that's soft and restored. It also wields the brand's signature fragrance-retention technology that ensures its cult-favorite scent will stay with you all day. Not to mention its 700+ Amazon reviews from shoppers who, we assume, are having really great hair days: “Hands down the BEST dry shampoo! I know, I know, it's pricey... but it's 100% worth it. No residual texture to hair after use; Non-greasy or sticky. Smells good, but doesn't smell too strong. And it works really well! Removes grease/dirty hair smell (lol) and improves the look of hair. I have the travel size, and it's a must. I don't travel without it! I also switch on and off with ORIBE's texturizer before/after curling my hair & it helps the curls hold. Great product. Just trust me and try. Once you go ORIBE, you won't go back!”
