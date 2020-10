Logo Tights Are Trending — Here Are 7 Pairs That Are All Over Instagram

According to Lyst, among the most wanted styles right now are logo tights from Gucci, Balenciaga, and Fendi, with black being the most searched and purchased colorway. But that in no way means that black is your only option for introducing some of-the-moment hosiery into your fall repertoire. In addition to offering black tights with gold lettering, Italian fashion brand GCDS also has a lilac style with black writing, as well as a navy blue pair. (A black pair with glitter GCDS lettering is on sale right now at Farfetch .) While Fendi’s traditional FF logo is a worthy route to take, the brand, which is now helmed by Dior Men’s Kim Jones , also offers a pair with a white-thread calligraphy motif on black tights. (The style is referred to as Karligraphy in honor of the late creative director Karl Lagerfeld.)