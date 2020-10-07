Why Kelly Rowland Almost Didn’t Share Her Big Pregnancy News

Kelly Rowland’s time in quarantine has certainly been eventful. In a candid new feature in Women’s Health, the superstar just revealed she's pregnant with her second child.
Rowland made her epic pregnancy announcement on the cover of the fitness outlet, slaying in an elegant beachside photoshoot. The 39-year-old, mother of 6-year-old Titan, told Women’s Health that she and husband Tim Weatherspoon had decided to try for another baby during the pandemic, and they were successful early on in their process.
“We had been talking about it loosely, and then COVID happened, and we were just like, ‘Let’s see what happens,’” she admitted.
Advertisement
As thrilled as the couple was about the new development, Rowland was very worried about going public with the personal update. The world has been nothing but chaos for months — an ongoing global health crisis, rising unemployment, rampant anti-Blackness, and a distressing presidential election are just the tip of the iceberg — and she was initially concerned that sharing her good news would seem tone deaf. But then Rowland realized that her happiness could be inspirational, especially in dark times like these.
“You still want to remind people that life is important,” the singer told Women’s Health. “And being able to have a child…I’m knocking at 40’s door in February. Taking care of myself means a lot to me.”
Having another baby will certain make Rowland an even busier woman. On top of managing her personal life, the star is working with a full schedule; she's an entrepreneur, a judge on The Voice Australia, and stars in the upcoming Hulu Black horror flick Bad Hair. But don't worry, Kelly stans — she's still squeezing in time to work on new music.
"I was thinking, Oh my god, my fans are gonna be so disappointed.…They wanted an album first, but they got a baby!” said Rowland. “And I was like, ‘I have to figure this out so they get both.’”