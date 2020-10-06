We’re just a week away from witnessing the chaos of Clare Crawley’s unprecedented season of The Bachelorette — and finally unlocking the mystery behind her suitors' endless tears — and still virtually nothing is known about what’s about to unfolded on our television screens. As it turns out, the ladies of Bachelor Happy Hour and special guest Jojo Fletcher are just as surprised about the events that will take place this season of the show, and they had a front row seat to the drama.
In a new episode of the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast, hosts Becca Kufrin and Rachel Lindsay spoke with Jojo about her brief stint taking over for Chris Harrison at the Palm Springs resort where Clare’s romantic adventure took place. According to Jojo, she went to the filming with no idea of what was going to happen, and she teased that what she encountered was a situation unlike any that Bachelor Nation has ever seen before.
“I had a chance to go down there and visit and help Chris out, so I kind of jumped into some craziness,” the former Bachelorette shared with a laugh. "I got the call, and they said, 'Hey, Chris has to take his son to college and he asked if you could come in and do it'. But when I came, they didn't tell me anything. I had no clue what I was walking into."
That kind of feels like a running theme for The Bachelorette this year. Remember those rumors that other members of Bachelor Nation showing up at the resort during production? Well, they were actually true — both Becca and Rachel were hanging out at the La Quinta Resort and will appear on this season at various points. We still don't know exactly what they and other alums like Hannah Ann Sluss, Wells Adams, and Sydney Lotuaco were doing there, but it looks like there was a Bachelor reunion of sorts. It's probably not the quarantine reprise of Bachelor Pad that we were hoping for, but you never know with this franchise.
Mum's the word with these three, and not even the perpetual swirl of rumors and gossip about the upcoming season of the show will get these Bachelorettes to give us any clues about what we're walking into next week. They're saving all of that tea for their exclusive Bachelorette group chat.
"There were so many [rumors] circulating during filming," said Becca on the show. "It was so funny being there...no one quite knows what's gonna go down."
"What I love the most is that when the rumor mill goes crazy, so does our Bachelorette chat," laughed Rachel. "Everyone on it was like, 'Jojo, what's going on?! Are you okay, girl?'"
The first chapter of Clare's unconventional love story is set to air on Tuesday, October 13, and from the little that we do know, it's going to be absolute madness. Not only does our Bachelorette make an early exit from her journey after falling into love with one of the contestants, Tayshia Adams replaces her midway, embarking on her own romantic adventure. It's going to be utter chaos, and I can't wait.
“It’s going to be a very unexpected season with a lot of strange and unusual things happening," promised Jojo. "But it’s going to be a lot of fun!”