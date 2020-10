I spent most of my youth repeatedly measured for bras at stores that, in retrospect, definitely didn’t carry my size. After a "Fit Expert" pursed her lips and somehow managed to convince me that a bra neither fitting in the cups nor band was the right size, I would leave defeated — chalking it all up to the curse of not falling between the favored A-DD cup sizing. Fast forward a few years and, suddenly, it became cool to sell bras that actually fit a range of boobs and bodies — meaning I've since found everyday styles that I can rely on for support that doesn't me feel dowdy. Underwear , however, has proven to be an elusive mystery that still gives me the feeling of being stuck back at those size-addled malls of yore. Time and time again, I would return to the 5-for-$25 deals out of convenience — but, ultimately, they left me frustrated: the more grown-up options were just plain, the ones with personality felt way too young. (I once grabbed a pair of boyshorts from a store's bin, liking the color and fit, only to realize there was a camel on it next to the word “Thirsty”.) At 31, I am no longer eager to have animals or words on my underwear and so I am relegated to beiges or blacks. Thrilling stuff. Until one fateful day on Instagram, where all things promising to be new and trendy and perfectly targeted to my specific needs pop up, I found Parade . It was a brand that offered an intimate's option I had not encountered before: underwear that’s graduated from college but not yet ready for the AARP.