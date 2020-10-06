My second favorite, and a true surprise, was the thong. I have avoided thongs my whole life, except for times when they’ve turned up as gifts with purchase at the aforementioned mall store. And I never got it. When I held up the Parade thong, I winced with dread. Then I put it on, expecting discomfort, only to be met with not feeling much of anything. Was it as comfortable as the brief? No. Bur, did I wear it all day (working from home!) without much of a second thought? Yes! If you’re already a regular thong wearer, I imagine this would be the holy grail for you. And, like me, if you’re skeptical, it might be worth picking up a pair to have on hand for the next time you’re in a dress or pants that require a little more attention in the no-show down-there department. It's certainly caused me to rethink my previous notion of shapewear as preferable to thongs for hiding panty lines.