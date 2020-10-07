Avengers, assemble! It's time to suit up in some marvelous designer gear, because Coach's latest release is taking on the Marvel Universe — one superhero at a time. Like many of us out there (*raises hand*), Coach and its creative director Stuart Vevers have had a longlasting love for Disney characters — so, as the latest addition to its lineup of magical collabs, the designer is taking on a new realm of the megacorporation's IP by highlighting some of Marvel's most popular hand-drawn faces. Although the new line has been available to Coach Insiders for the last few days, it's officially opened up to the public as of this morning. Meaning, the clock is ticking for when these pieces will completely sell out.
The Coach x Marvel collection is exclusive to the brand's Coach Outlet branch and features over 100 strong pieces: including classic Coach staples (like crossbody bags, card cases, sneakers, and tees) pumped up with fun comic-style quirks (like speech-bubbles and Carol Danvers' decals). The new designs spotlight an array of Marvel's fan-favorite characters with everyone from Spider-Man to Black Panther, Captain America, and Black Widow making an appearance. And, for the more traditional comic-book stans, there's plenty of black-and-white graphics to choose from as well. The best news of all? It looks like the collection is already on sale, with items are showing prices at 60% off — a rare treat for a launch like this.
To ensure that you get your hands on a piece of this exciting new drop, check out coachoutlet.com or peruse some of our favorite superhero-inspired picks lined up ahead.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.