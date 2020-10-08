These 21 TV Characters From 2020 Are Perfect Halloween Costume Inspo

We may not have been able to go anywhere or do anything or see anyone in 2020 — but we did get to watch a lot of television, which makes these 2020 TV-inspired Halloween costumes perfect for this year. We all watched almost all the same stuff, so nearly everyone will get your costume reference — whether you're attending a Zoom party or just posting a pic of the costume on Instagram.
As always, Netflix produced a bunch of memorable shows and characters to pull Halloween inspo from, but there are also great costumes ideas from shows on Hulu, Amazon, and old-fashioned network TV. There's a little something for everyone.
Halloween is only a few weeks away, but the items listed here should all arrive in plenty of time for the big night. It may be a low key holiday this year, but your costume can be as over-the-top as you want.
