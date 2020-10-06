At every stop along the island, the universe seems to be urging Helen to turn back. She's dismissed from her Airbnb in a way that feels racist, though the owners swear its not. It's just a mix-up, they say. It's just not a good day for visitors. (The older woman also questions whether Helen's kids' father are white so maybe take this excuse with a grain of salt.) She's then turned away from the local hotel by an older fellow who is being accosted by a few suspicious-looking younger men when she walks in. Yet she keeps searching for a place. The man crying as he packs up his car doesn't spook her enough to turn around. Not even a disemboweled sheep and a makeshift gynecologist office could drive her away. To be fair, her car was stolen, but in the final shot of the episode, we realize why she just won't leave.