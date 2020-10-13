In a year filled with uncertainty, overwhelming news updates, and lots of impromptu online shopping, one thing we've been able to count on as a comforting constant has been our homes. The spaces that were once dedicated off-the-clock havens have now graciously offered their structural support for all of our work-from-home needs — but, not all homes are equipped to pivot effortlessly into WFH bliss. If you're still questioning how to transform your now cramped living room into a more functional remote setup, then you're in luck: Amazon Prime Day has a bunch of deals on home-office-perfecting buys.
And, we already did all the searching work for you: scouring the retailer's colossal collection of goods and plucking out the best bargains on everything from ergonomic office chairs to fold-out workspaces, mood-boosting lighting, and organizational accessories. Ahead, shop all the Prime Day scores that'll take you from sunken-in-couch amateur to pop-up-coffee-table boss in an add-to-cart instant.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff—and, while we do receive commission from Amazon, all of the goods linked to on our site are independently selected and supported by our Shopping team.