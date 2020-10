“Essential Worker” Kayleigh McEnany Tests Positive For COVID-19

In February, she claimed the global pandemic wouldn’t hit the United States, saying that due to Trump’s travel restrictions “we will not see diseases like the coronavirus come here.” On July 16, McEnany argued that “science should not stand in the way” of schools reopening, despite the fact that as of September, over 500,000 children in the US had tested positive for COVID-19, and schools across the country have opened only to re-close as a result of COVID-19 outbreaks. And during a White House press briefing on Sept. 9, McEnany said, “the president never downplayed the virus.” This is all in spite of the fact that in February, Trump told reporter Bob Woodward that he purposefully downplayed the virus , saying, “I wanted to always play it down. I still like playing it down, because I don’t want to create a panic.”