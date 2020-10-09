Warning: possible spoilers ahead for The Haunting of Bly Manor.
In 2018, Netflix's The Haunting of Hill House both delighted and seriously freaked out audiences with its chilling tale of siblings who grew up in what would be known as the most haunted house in the country. And now, creator Mike Flanagan is back with The Haunting of Bly Manor, which is different than the first series, but is very similar in its aim to thrill this spooky season.
This isn't a continuation of the Hill House story, which was a modern retelling of the 1959 Shirley Jackson gothic horror novel of the same name. Rather, The Haunting of Bly Manor is a fresh take on the 1898 horror novella The Turn of the Screw by Henry James. However, Flanagan's second series does use some of the same actors – think of it as part of a Haunting horror anthology, much like Netflix's American Horror Story.
Bly Manor follows Dani Clayton (Victoria Pedretti), an American in London who is hired as an au pair for two orphaned children at their family's idyllic countryside home, Bly Manor. However, as soon as Dani arrives, she realizes that this unsettlingly "perfectly splendid" manor — and those in it — hide terrifying secrets.
With so many overlapping characters — in yet another creepy house — it can be a little difficult to not only parse out who is who, but if we've seen them in Hill House. Ahead, we break down the familiar and new cast members with a little help from the actors themselves, who spoke to Refinery29 during a roundtable in February 2020 (in Bly's grand foyer, to be exact).
How simply... splendid.