Emma Roberts’ “Magical Garden” Baby Shower Included A Giant Vagina

Emma Roberts is expecting a baby boy with boyfriend Garrett Hedlund, and to celebrate the pending arrival of their new addition, the Hollywood couple hosted a unique pandemic baby shower, that featured everything from a Twilight cameo to a giant floral vagina.
The baby shower, which took place on Saturday, October 3, allowed Roberts and Hedlund to gather with their closest friends and family in a safe way. A source told E! News that the function carefully followed pandemic protocol, including having fewer than 20 people who all practiced social distancing while at the event.
Advertisement
"Emma's baby shower was Saturday afternoon at a friend's house,” explained the source. “It was a co-ed shower with about 15 people. It was outside, and everyone stayed distanced."
A "magical garden" was the theme for the shower, and Roberts took it very seriously. The spring-like motif was spearheaded by Tory Burch and floral designer Eric Buterbaugh, who decorated the outdoor area with flowers galore. The celebrity florist even took it up a notch, gifting the mother-to-be with a unique gift — a floral arrangement shaped like a vagina.
The American Horror Story actress shared glimpses of her special event with her Instagram followers, revealing a casual but fun gathering. Her mother attended the shower, as did Hedlund’s, and other guests included Kristen Stewart (who starred in the 2012 film On the Road with the father-to-be), and close friend Camila Morrone.
"So grateful to my family and pod for making my pregnancy feel so celebrated during such wild times," Roberts captioned photos of herself at the baby shower. "I love you guys."