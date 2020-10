KellyAnne Conway’s Daughter Breaks News Of COVID Diagnosis On TikTok & It’s Not Funny

Claudia Conway should be leading the life of the average 15-year-old. It's not uncommon for teens to be at war with their parents, nor is it unusual for teens to air their grievances on social media. What is unique about Conway's predicament is that she has a huge audience of people who mine her TikTok for breaking political news. It's important to note that in late August, Conway was seeking emancipation and cited alleged "years of childhood abuse and trauma."