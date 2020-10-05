The Fashion Industry Mourns The Loss Of Designer Kenzo Takada

View this post on Instagram
AN ODE TO OUR FOUNDER 🙏🏻🖤 It is with immense sadness that KENZO has learned of the passing of our founder, Kenzo Takada. For half a century, Mr. Takada has been an emblematic personality in the fashion industry - always infusing creativity and color into the world. Today, his optimism, zest for life and generosity continue to be pillars of our Maison. He will be greatly missed and always remembered. “It is with great sadness that I have learned the passing away of Mr Kenzo Takada. His amazing energy, kindness, talent and smile were contagious. His kindred spirit will live forever. Rest in peace Master.” -@felipeoliveirabaptista
RIP Kenzo Takada.— @PAM_BOY (@pam_boy) October 4, 2020
A creative force that brought newness and excitement to Paris in the 1970s.
His business was acquired by LVMH in 1993 for $80M (at the time it totaled around $145M in sales per year).