These Prime Day Deals Want You To Have A Good Hair Day

What is Amazon Prime Day if not the ultimate occasion for stocking up on all the essentials without ever having to move from the desk chair/couch/yoga mat/whatever other stay-at-home surfaces you're currently reading this from? While more time at home over the past few months has meant more time for self-care, it also saw us barreling our way through our top beauty products — meaning we are now running low on said supply. Whatever your scalp's desire, it's probably on sale this Prime Day: from 30% off cult-cool products by Color Wow, 30% off select styling tools by Chi and Bio Ionic (yep!), and whatever goods you need for all things gloss, boost, and shine from Clairol, Conair, Nivea and beyond. You can even save up to 40% off premium hair appliances from top brands like BaBylissPro, ghd, and Paul Mitchell.
Whether you're looking to experiment with some at-home hair coloring (because if the only people that can see you are mostly doing it via Zoom, then why not use this time to take a big beauty risk?) or you want to give your flat iron and upgrade, let Prime Day be your resource for getting what you want for less. We've rounded up the top deals and steals in this department ahead so you can shop your way to the best (read: most affordable) hair day of all time.
