Animal Crossing Superfans: Dress Up As Your Favorite Villager For Halloween (IRL)

We gathered up eight different Animal Crossing ensembles ranging from "Cosplay Professional" to "Last-Minute Halloween Hero" that will give your own avatar's outfit a run for their money. Don't let the game's Halloween costume update distract you from dressing yourself up IRL on the 31st — click on through to find the items and accessories that will help you absolutely nail your AC-superfan outfit this spooky season.



