We’ve walked through fire, and it’s only made us more aware of our strength. On Sunday, powerful Pluto stations direct in determined Capricorn. When Pluto goes direct, he helps us better understand our potential. We’ll have a chance to reflect on how we’ve grown in our ability to empathize with others and support our communities during the past several challenging months. It could be difficult to focus on Wednesday, when chatty Mercury opposes dynamic Uranus in retrograde. Embrace the chaotic energy. Letting our mind wander, taking the chance to play, and nurturing our creative sides as these planets oppose each other will get us further than trying to power through. On Friday, fiery Mars in retrograde forms a square against transformative Pluto. We may be tempted to battle against authority figures or create conflict where it isn't needed, but we should aim to take the path of least resistance. Our patience is tested on Friday evening, when the Moon wanes into her third quarter in hyper-sensitive Cancer at 8:39 p.m. EST. It may feel as though a deadline is swiftly approaching, and that we’re unprepared for what's next. We’ll have to work against our instincts to rush, and instead pause and take a few deep breaths. We're blessed with a fresh start on Saturday, as flirtatious Venus creates a trine with innovative Uranus in retrograde. We may find ourselves attracted to unconventional beauty, new people, and creative arts during this sweet transit. It’s a good day for love — to link up with someone who makes our heart skip a beat, or to get a little creative in the bedroom.
