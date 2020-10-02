Story from Pop Culture

Kate Beckinsale Shares Her Own Miscarriage Experience In Response To Chrissy Teigen’s Candid Post

Ineye Komonibo
Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Vanity Fair.
Since first sharing the news that she and John Legend were expecting another child, Chrissy Teigen has been open about the ups and downs of her third pregnancy. Yesterday, Teigen revealed that health complications had tragically resulted in a miscarriage, and the internet responded with an outpouring of love and support for. Kate Beckinsale was among the well-wishers, praising Teigen for her courage in sharing her story and revealing a painful past of her own.
Earlier this week, Teigen was taken Cedars-Sinai Medical Center to receive treatment because she was experiencing excessive bleeding. The bleeding, the star told fans from the hospital, was due to her having a weak placenta, but the prognosis appeared to be positive at the time. Unfortunately, just days later, Teigen revealed that she had miscarried while at the hospital with a vulnerable social media post.
We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough. . . We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital. But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever. . . To our Jack - I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you. . . Thank you to everyone who has been sending us positive energy, thoughts and prayers. We feel all of your love and truly appreciate you. . . We are so grateful for the life we have, for our wonderful babies Luna and Miles, for all the amazing things we’ve been able to experience. But everyday can’t be full of sunshine. On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it.

"To our Jack - I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive," Teigen wrote in an emotional caption. "We will always love you."
Her candid reveal stirred the hearts of her A-list peers and fans alike.
"We’re always here for you and love you guys so much," family friend Kim Kardashian West wrote in Teigen's Instagram comments.
"So very sorry Chrissy and John," added Viola Davis. "A big virtual hug of love,love,love...and more.."
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton also shared her condolences to the couple on Twitter. "I'm so deeply sorry to hear of this loss," tweeted Clinton. "My love and prayers to you, John, Luna, and Miles."
Beckinsale was also moved by Teigen's loss, specifically by her choice to share such a devastating life event with the world, all while in pain. The Underworld actress also took to Instagram, and spoke openly about the devastation of miscarrying a child and the power in sharing one's grief with the world.
I’ve noticed people criticizing @chrissyteigen for sharing deeply intimate photos of the loss of her baby. As if there’s some protocol during soul-scouring calamity that, if not observed, emboldens people who do not know her or her family to say how she should be handling the unimaginable. Years ago, I lost a baby at 20 weeks. I had managed to keep my pregnancy quiet and I absolutely collapsed inside and no one would have known. There is grief, shame and shock so often that come with an experience like this, plus the heartbreak of your body continuing, after the loss, to act as if it had a child to nurture. Your milk comes in, with no one to feed. It can be the loneliest, most soul destroying period of time, particularly if you are not in the position of having an emotionally connected, supportive partner like Chrissy has. I think it’s an honour to be allowed into another persons grief, especially with a subject like this which so often puts a woman into that hall of mirrors state of life continuing as if the world hasn’t, for you ,come to a bloody and terrible halt. Sending so much love to the Legend family, but also so much to the women and couples who have kept it quiet and suffered. I know there are so many. Thank you @chrissyteigen for making sure it is abundantly clear how devastating this is, and how life changing it can be without support. Let’s let the grieving decide what’s right for them. Send support or keep quiet . This is a really hard time to bear .Blessings and hugs to all x

"I’ve noticed people criticizing @chrissyteigen for sharing deeply intimate photos of the loss of her baby," Beckinsale wrote. "As if there’s some protocol during soul-scouring calamity that, if not observed, emboldens people who do not know her or her family to say how she should be handling the unimaginable."
"Years ago, I lost a baby at 20 weeks," she continued in the caption. "I had managed to keep my pregnancy quiet and I absolutely collapsed inside and no one would have known. There is grief, shame and shock so often that come with an experience like this, plus the heartbreak of your body continuing, after the loss, to act as if it had a child to nurture."
Despite the fact that millions of women have experienced miscarriages at some point in their lives, the health issue has historically been a taboo subject of conversation. Knowing exactly how deep the pain of a miscarriage can be and how hard it is to come back from such a huge loss, Beckinsale says that she feels thankful and honored that Teigen let the world in on her family's grief. That being said, the actress emphasized the importance of letting Teigen process this loss in whatever way she feels is best — there should be no judgment here.
"Thank you @chrissyteigen for making sure it is abundantly clear how devastating this is, and how life changing it can be without support," Beckinsale concluded. "Let’s let the grieving decide what’s right for them. Send support or keep quiet . This is a really hard time to bear."

