31 Fashion Month-Worthy Outfits To Try In October

That won’t stop Instagram’s most stylish from creating content — and tons of it. Influencers who were unable to travel to international shows due to government restrictions still managed to dress the part from home. Digital viewers, who maybe wouldn’t have been able to see shows happen live if not for the pandemic forcing fashion houses to stream them, used their first “fashion month” as inspiration to create a whole slew of top-notch fall looks, too. All in all, even with little traditional street style, there’s still hope for October fashion yet.