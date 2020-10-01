31 Fashion Month-Worthy Outfits To Try In October

If it were any other year, we’d be spending the first week of October sorting through hundreds of fashion month street style photos in order to inspire our fall wardrobes. Hours would be spent trying (and likely failing) to make the over-the-top ensembles from Milan and Paris Fashion Week translate into daily wear. (To be fair, a number of shows took place in person in Europe, so there is some street style this season, but nowhere near as much as we’re used to.) Unfortunately, it’s 2020, which, in addition to being an all-around dumpster fire, means that instead of basking in all that fashion month leaves behind, this year, we have to look elsewhere for autumnal style guidance.
That won’t stop Instagram’s most stylish from creating content — and tons of it. Influencers who were unable to travel to international shows due to government restrictions still managed to dress the part from home. Digital viewers, who maybe wouldn’t have been able to see shows happen live if not for the pandemic forcing fashion houses to stream them, used their first “fashion month” as inspiration to create a whole slew of top-notch fall looks, too. All in all, even with little traditional street style, there’s still hope for October fashion yet.
See what we mean by clicking through the 31 must-try autumn outfits ahead.