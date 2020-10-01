Like everything else in the Haus lineup, inclusivity and top-shelf quality were at the heart of the cheeky debut. Featuring five shades of bronzer and seven blushes to suit a wide range of skin tones, the soft-matte duos were also strategically paired with a complementary highlighter shade that can be used to strobe cheeks or even across lids. "We like to 'glaze' the apple of the cheek so when the light hits it, it looks really soft and beautiful," Tanno-Stewart says of her signature method of blush application. P.S. It's also mask-friendly: "We’ve actually been rising the placement of the blush, taking the color across the apples of the cheek, and swiping it all the way towards the temple," she says of her trick to keeping skin looking fresh and healthy.