Let’s Talk About The MVP Of Netflix’s Vampires vs. The Bronx: That Bat

“I don’t want the Bronx to change," Val tells the boys. "It’s easier to live somewhere where no one cares when people disappear.” But she's wrong, Miguel and others in his community do care about their neighborhood and the people who live there enough to fight for it. Tony also cared enough to become a father figure to these young boys who needed an escape from the roughness of a borough that is too often forgotten. He showed the boys that they must show up for each other because know no one else will. And Miguel took that lesson to heart. The young boy goes all Arthurian on Val's ass turning the bat, which broke when Tony tried to defend himself against, to joust her to death.