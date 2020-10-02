How The Great British Bake Off Managed To Film A Season During COVID-19

Producer Kieran Smith shared with Radio Times that the stay at Down Hall was actually a nice escape for many after months of lockdown. "Noel [Fielding] felt a lot happier in the bubble than he did in the real world," he stated. "He'd pretty much been shielding in one location for several months, so the ability to walk in a green space and be able to talk to people face to face was liberating. It was the same with quite a few others. By the end, I was desperate to get out, but there was a freedom to it as well." This makes total sense, as most fans of the show also feel a lot happier when watching Bake Off, and we're not even experiencing the joy IRL.