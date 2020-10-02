K-Pop’s Big Tiddie Gang: The Meme That Became A Movement

“Yes. If it’s just general shade like, ‘Why does he talk like that,’ ‘Why is he like that,’ then I can do absolutely nothing for you. I’m not going to change, and this is who I’ve been and will continue to be. But if it’s a comment like, ‘Why didn’t you do this with a song?,’ or ‘talk about this’ or ‘apply this,’ then it’s educational for me — the different routes I could’ve taken open up. At the end of the day I’m still a producer and still someone who’s creating something, not only for myself but for other people, too, which gives me a wider view on what I am or am not capable of doing. It’s actually super helpful for me, and I like hearing that because I can potentially apply it to the next song.”