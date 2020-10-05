While enjoying privileges that very few people get, Trump is continuing to behave in a narcissistic and self-serving way. He cares so little about anything but his own image that he reportedly convinced his doctors to let him take a joyride around the hospital on Sunday, with members of the Secret Service accompanying him in the hermetically sealed car as supporters waved flags. It’s hard for many of us to conceive how anybody could do something so thoughtless and dangerous — but he did. It is alarming that a crowd of people cheered him on, and that it didn’t seem to concern them that he is not quarantining when he is in the process of being treated for a deadly virus. It is also alarming that many don’t seem to notice that he is so clearly using his recovery to spread lies about the virus ahead of the election. And it’s especially alarming that by telling people not to be “afraid” of the virus, he is going to continue to encourage negligent behavior among his supporters that, in turn, infects other people.