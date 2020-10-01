You’re About To Fall In Love With Every Character In Emily In Paris — Even Sylvie

Paris is the city of love but Netflix’s newest comedy Emily in Paris reminds us that it is also a center of enviable fashion, amazing friends, and mouth-watering food. Emily (Lily Collins) is excited to indulge in all these Parisian luxuries but she also has to win over a few of the locals. It is going to take a lot of work.
Emily in Paris follows the titular character as she moves from her comfortable life in Chicago to Paris for a job opportunity to bring the American perspective to a French marketing agency called Savoir. The show is actually set (and filmed) in France which means not only is every scene incredibly beautiful, but a majority of the actors are actually French. So, like Emily, you will be introduced to a lot of new faces (and fantastic accents) while watching the show.
Collins, who also serves as producer, leads the cast comprised of rising stars and actors known for their international work who are gracing the States with their stylish presence. Some become Emily’s loyal friends while others need some time to warm up to her Midwestern charm. Here's everyone you're about to fall head over heels for.