We’re Starting College In 2020. It Wasn’t Supposed To Be Like This

One of my favorite quirks of Gen Z is the notion of dismantling professionalism. We can dress like it’s Halloween or give ourselves a questionable tattoo, but still prove to be intelligent and well-spoken at the end of the day. I think that quarantining has really brought this out in a lot of young people. We’ve had to sit alone with our personalities for months, and I think that for a lot of us, we decided fuck it! Might as well express myself how I want to; no one’s gonna see me anyway. And because so many people came to that conclusion, it seems that everyone has sort of shifted what the status quo might look like. Thinking about future teachers with tattoo sleeves and doctors with septum piercings makes me optimistic in a weird sort of way. I hope that in the future, we won't have to conform to one image of professionalism (cis, straight, and white) in order to prove that what we are saying is important.