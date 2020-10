Less than three weeks later, in late April, she began her abortion by taking mifepristone , a drug that blocks progesterone, a hormone needed for pregnancy to continue. The following day, a Friday, she took misoprostol, which induced uterine contractions to help her body expel the tissue. And that was it. "I laid in bed and [the medication] kind of just took its course. I cramped a little bit," she says. She had taken that Friday off work, and her children (ages 3 and 7) were at their father’s house for the weekend. "I liked the fact that it was in the comfort of my own home," she says. "I was able to do it on my own time."