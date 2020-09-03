These Nail Art Designs Are About To Blow Up, Thanks To Street Style

You can always source your nail art inspiration from the beautifully styled flat lays on Instagram, but if you're looking for new, trend-forward designs that feel raw, real, and ahead of the trend curve — like something unexpected you'd admire on the girl sitting on a checkered picnic blanket six feet away at the park, or the one in front of you in the line outside of Trader Joe's — you have to go to the streets.
In a cross-country photo tour of America, local photographers from Miami, Atlanta, Philadelphia, and New Orleans gave us a peek into exactly that: closeup manicure shots sourced straight from the coolest girls on the sidewalks and park benches of their respective cities. From colorful graphic designs to ballerina pink neutrals and every 2020 take on the French tip, scroll ahead to see it all.