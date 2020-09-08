Netflix Today, Broadway Tomorrow. Newcomer Madison Reyes Is Ready To Do It All

Audition story: I found out about Julie and the Phantoms through my school. At first I was nervous to send my video in, but after talking to some friends, I sent it in and got a call back. From there it was just figuring out when I could fly to L.A. When I finally made it out there, the audition process lasted two days. They were mixing and matching the actors auditioning for Julie with the actors auditioning for the Phantoms, and there were about six people for each role. I remember the day the boys and I were finally put together and how right everything felt. Normally in these auditions we wouldn’t find out if we got the part for about 10 days, but we were told that day that we were the official band. It made the experience so much better because we were told together.