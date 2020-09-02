The Best Sunscreens To Wear Under Your Face Mask

We know, we know — between maskne and
dealing with un-breathable face coverings, the last thing you probably want on your skin is another layer of product right now. But if you're gearing up for one last socially-distanced hurrah this LDW, then both a mask and a bottle of sunscreen top the list of safe outdoor essentials.
"Just like sun-protective clothing, masks will physically block some UV light," NYC-based dermatologist Joshua Zeichner, MD, tells us. "If you are wearing a face mask on a regular basis, then you may develop a tan line even from everyday exposure."
No thanks! Enter sunscreen, which will ensure you're fully protected and can help prevent unwanted tanning to an extent. "I recommend mineral-based sunscreens — zinc oxide not only gives broad-spectrum UV protection, but also forms a physical barrier between your skin and the face mask," Dr. Zeichner explains. One formula to skip if you're concerned about transfer? "Tinted sunscreen can be used, but they are much more likely to stain or soil your face mask," he adds.
Ahead, we've compiled our favorite lightweight sunscreens to keep on rotation while mask-wearing protocols remain in effect.
