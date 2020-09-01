7 Campsite Rental Apps To Use This Labor Day Weekend

Social distancing and the great outdoors go hand in hand, especially when it comes to vacationing. According to Kampgrounds of America's recently released COVID-19 edition of its North American Camping Report, travelers are opting for later in the season camping trips, with many Americans trying camping for the first time this year.
KOA's data shows that a third of leisure travelers who have not camped before say that they are now interested in camping because they want to spend time outdoors after staying home for so long, plus camping is an affordable way to travel and it's easier to practice social distancing when camping compared to other types of travel. If you're one of the many Americans who wants to pitch a tent and commune with nature right now but don't know where to start, there are several apps you can turn to for help.
Ahead are seven different apps that allow you to find and book campgrounds in your area. Each one makes camping more accessible for those who have never done it, and may even come in handy for experienced campers that just need a little extra help finding a socially distanced spot to roll out their sleeping bags during these unprecedented times.