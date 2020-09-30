You may know Kristin Cavallari as the girl from Laguna Beach and The Hills, but she’s moved far beyond her MTV roots. She’s now a mother-of-three, CEO of Nashville-based jewelry brand Uncommon James, and a two-time New York Times best-selling author. She just released her second cookbook, True Comfort, which consists of more than 100 recipes free of gluten and refined sugar. Cavallari’s life has changed a lot over the years, but she remains the confident woman we saw on our screens starting in her Laguna days. Here’s what makes her feel powerful:
I feel most powerful when…
I take responsibility for my life and strive to be the best version of myself that I can possibly be.
Power to me means…
Happiness. If I'm solid, you can't knock me down.
What do you do when you feel powerless?
I get on my kids' level and play with them and just allow myself to be 100% engaged. They put everything into perspective. Calling my mom and my best girlfriends also helps; they always know what to say to boost me up.
What's your power anthem?
Anything by Lady Gaga or Dua Lipa.
Who's your power icon?
Kate Moss is a badass. She's just living her life, completely unfazed by what anybody else thinks.
What do you wear when you want to feel powerful?
A skirt and heels, if I'm at the office, or workout clothes, because I actually feel very powerful in athleisure wear.
