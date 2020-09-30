Story from Power Diaries

Kristin Cavallari Is Reclaiming Her Power. It Starts Right Here

Kristin Cavallari
You may know Kristin Cavallari as the girl from Laguna Beach and The Hills, but she’s moved far beyond her MTV roots. She’s now a mother-of-three, CEO of Nashville-based jewelry brand Uncommon James, and a two-time New York Times best-selling author. She just released her second cookbook, True Comfort, which consists of more than 100 recipes free of gluten and refined sugar. Cavallari’s life has changed a lot over the years, but she remains the confident woman we saw on our screens starting in her Laguna days. Here’s what makes her feel powerful:
I feel most powerful when… 
I take responsibility for my life and strive to be the best version of myself that I can possibly be. 
Power to me means… 
Happiness. If I'm solid, you can't knock me down.
What do you do when you feel powerless?
I get on my kids' level and play with them and just allow myself to be 100% engaged. They put everything into perspective. Calling my mom and my best girlfriends also helps; they always know what to say to boost me up. 
What's your power anthem?
Anything by Lady Gaga or Dua Lipa. 
Who's your power icon? 
Kate Moss is a badass. She's just living her life, completely unfazed by what anybody else thinks. 
What do you wear when you want to feel powerful?
A skirt and heels, if I'm at the office, or workout clothes, because I actually feel very powerful in athleisure wear.  
