In an era when most of us are spending more time at home than we ever have before, our home can often feel like both a privileged blessing and a prison.
Add in an evil spirit to the mix, and you have the plot of the new Netflix film His House, which tracks a couple exploring the terrifying realization that their new dwelling is haunted.
Helmed by British writer-director Remi Weekes, and snatched up by Netflix after it debuted at the Sundance Film Festival, the film tells the story of a married couple from war-torn South Sudan (Gangs of London’s Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù and Lovecraft Country’s Wunmi Mosaku) who struggle to adjust to life in a small English town. They soon realize, however, that the home they've been placed in contains an evil force that threatens their newfound feeling of safety.
“I loved the script and I had never read anything like it," Mosaku said of the film. There’s something so special about this film, the emotional journey. The truth is the scariest thing.”
Fans have expressed their excitement at the fact that there's not only another critically-acclaimed spooky movie to look forward to on the streaming service this season, but one that's directed by an up and coming Black filmmaker.
More 👏🏾 Black 👏🏾 People 👏🏾 Making 👏🏾 Horror 👏🏾 Films 👏🏾— Strong Black Lead (@strongblacklead) September 30, 2020
They escaped one life. Now they’ll face an unspeakable evil lurking within a new one. HIS HOUSE, the debut film from Remi Weekes starring Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù and Wunmi Mosaku comes to Netflix October 30! pic.twitter.com/9EvwKP3P4P
Check out the trailer for His House, premiering October 30 on Netflix.