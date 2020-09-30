Please Let This Latest Zendaya Movie News Come True

Zendaya has been steadily racking up win after win (hello, Emmy winner for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama!), and it doesn’t seem like she’ll be slowing down anytime soon. The latest development in the actress’ bright career could be a huge one, allowing her to tap into her musical side to portray the original bad girl of rock and roll, Ronnie Spector.
Deadline reports that Zendaya is currently in talks to star in an A24 and New Regency-produced biopic of Spector’s life. The film will explore the rise of the music icon and her girl group The Ronettes (also composed of her sister Estelle and their cousin Nedra Talley). This origin story will likely begin with the trio’s early days as The Darling Sisters in Spanish Harlem, and follow their evolution into one of the most popular groups of the 1960s. As The Ronettes, Spector and her family topped Billboard charts, toured with the Beatles, and won Grammys.
Spector went solo in 1986, releasing four full-length studio albums, three EPs, and even a memoir (Be My Baby: The Autobiography of Ronnie Spector). She and The Ronettes were also inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2007.
Congratulations to Zendaya on winning the Emmy Award for Best Actress in a Drama Series tonight! Not only are you beautiful, stylish and talented, but you are giving back, and making our world a better place. Thank you❤️ @zendaya #emmys #euphoria @hbo #style #actress #fashionphotography
Should the music project be greenlit, Zendaya will be working closely with the Ronettes’ frontwoman per Spector’s specific request — the rockstar personally cast the Euphoria actress to star in the movie. The script will likely be based heavily on Spector’s 1990 autobiography, and Spector herself has signed on as an executive producer on the film. Zendaya will also serve as an executive producer.
The biopic would be the latest major project for Zendaya, who's got a lot on her plate these days. In addition to playing an Emmy-winning role in HBO's Euphoria, the actress is also starring in the star-studded Dune adaptation and in a secret but highly anticipated relationship Netflix drama Malcolm & Marie. Like I said — win after win.