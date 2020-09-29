Netflix Is Creating A Whole New Christmas Movie Universe This Year

The moment the clock strikes midnight on September 30, it's officially the holiday season. I don't make the rules. Feel free to skip Halloween and Thanksgiving — hell, skip fall all together. It's basically Christmas.
If don't believe me, just ask Netflix, which dropped a handful of sneak peeks at its upcoming roster of Christmas movies for you to burrow yourself into.
The first of these festive flicks is The Holidate, starring Scream Queens' Emma Roberts and Hacksaw Ridge's Luke Bracey. The film follows two strangers, Sloane (Roberts) and Jackson (Bracey), who hate being pestered about their single status over the holidays. After they meet on Christmas, they make a pact to be each other's "holidate" for every celebration throughout the next year. But, as these things often go, feelings start to get in the way of their platonic arrangement. Judging by the trailer, it seems have all the No Strings Attached meets The Wedding Date sexual tension that you especially crave when cuffing season starts. But why wait until December? The new film is out October 28.
Once you've gotten that first holiday movie fix, Netflix is filling the Hallmark movie-sized whole in our hearts with a holiday musical movie, Dolly Parton's Christmas On The Square, in which we can, as the streaming service puts it, "head home for the holidays with our collective mom Dolly Parton." For the record, Christine Baranski, who also stars in the film, can be our mom too.
The premise? Parton plays a literal angel who helps the Scrooge-y Baranski find happiness and redemption by showing the embittered woman her past. The film features 14 original songs with music and lyrics by Dolly Parton. The movie is out November 22, but if you can't wait that long, the iconic country singer just released "Christmas On The Square," from her forthcoming album, A Holly Dolly Christmas (her first Christmas album in 30 years).
Finally, because we can't we can't get enough of feel-good holiday musicals, Netflix released the first stills from the upcoming musical movie Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey, directed by playwright and director David E. Talbert. The film tells the story of an eccentric inventor, Jeronicus Jangle (Forest Whitaker), and his granddaughter Journey (newcomer Madalen Mills). What makes this movie especially exciting is that it promises to have all the fun of a family movie-musical, but with a diverse cast.
″For me as a father of a little Black boy and an uncle of a little Black girl, it's important for me to put images of wonder and magic that are universal out in the universe,″ Talbert recently told EW. ″Because if we never see it, then how do we know we can be it?
The cast also includes Keegan-Michael Key, Anika Noni Rose, and Justin Cornwell, featuring music written by John Legend.
Merry Christmas!