In pre-pandemic times, I was often (like most of us city dwellers) out and about. Whether it was an Upper East Side workout session, a downtown dinner with pals, or after-hours in the office catching up on work, I didn't spend a whole lot of time actually inside my own apartment — so, there was rarely a mess made. Fast forward to today when on top of staying and working from home for what feels like forever, I also moved in with my boyfriend and rescued a Yorkie named Basil (who turns out is a Yorkie-Chihuahua mix that sheds a lot). My previous mess-free living space was now in need of some help — and thus, my hunt for a proper vacuum cleaner began. Having been a longtime Swiffer fan who preferred hardwood floors over dusty rugs, my new carpet-clad home threw me for a cleaning loop. After scouring the internet for a top-rated option, I landed on Dyson and its championed V8 Absolute Vacuum. Below, find my review on what many consider one of the most hyped up, bestselling, and priciest vacuum models around. You'll find everything from a full breakdown of its premium bells and whistles to product pictures I personally snapped and my final feelings on its purchase-worthiness after spending a full week using it inside my Chorkie-hair-covered space.
What are the Dyson V8 Absolute's defining features?
The Dyson V8 Absolute is lightweight, cord-free, and comes equipped with a Soft Roller Head designed for hard floors (both tile, wood, and linoleum) plus a Motorized Head to remove tough dirt from carpets. No matter how deep the dirt, its direct-drive cleaner is quite literally built to remove it effortlessly. Oh, and the V8's dustbin is engineered with a very convenient push-button release that requires no messy dust diving when emptying it. But, IMO, its best feature is the handheld option: clip off the extension and the V8 transforms into a space-cleaning gun, zapping away dog hairs, afternoon snack crumbs, and omnipresent dust bunnies. There's also a special MAX-mode setting that can be switched on when lighthearted NORMAL-mode days turn into scary deep-cleaning occasions. (I recommend using it for up to 40 minutes in MAX mode followed by a 25-minute once-over with the motorized head for a deep apartment clean.)
How many attachments does the Dyson V8 Absolute have?
In the box, you’ll find five separate attachments. (Don’t worry, I’m here to tell you what the heck to do with them.) In addition to its main Soft Roller Cleaning Head, the V8 also comes equipped with a Mini Motorized Tool that's built to tackle ground-in dirt and hair with a brush bar sized for hard-to-reach places. Next up is the Mini Soft Dusting Brush, another strategically sized tool that's become my go-to for collecting couch grime (I’ll do anything to protect my velvet sofa). The Combination Tool is a handy gadget intended for seamlessly switching between surface types while cleaning. And, finally, there's Dyson's infamous Crevice Tool which easily slides across everything from baseboards to edges, gaps, and that narrow little area between your cabinets and the fridge. You’ll also find a docking station and a charger that can be conveniently wall-mounted, both self-explanatory and very useful. (After unboxing, I set my new V8 up in our second room/basement area where Basil can’t reach it for chewing — and I can’t knock it over when dragging my bike back inside.)
Is Dyson's V8 Absolute the best vacuum?
Initially, I thought to myself: There’s no way this vacuum is that different from other vacuums. What kind of better-than-the-rest sucking powers can it actually have? And, that price! I’d rather buy a coat. But, I was wrong. I thought my old (admittedly more affordable) vacuum was doing a fine job removing the dirt, but boy was I mistaken — after one look at the V8's dust-packed emptying bin, it seemed as if my previous cleaner had barely sucked up anything at all. (Have I mentioned you don’t need to dig in the gross dustbin to clear out the V8?) After the hair coating every surface in my space was demolished, I was a Dyson believer. We cleaned our entire apartment within 30 — with no cord pulling or dragging heavy machinery involved. Plus, not only is it cordless but it also weighs a mere five pounds (my weak wrists were saved!). Is the Dyson V8 Absolute worth the hype and hefty price? If you're in a place to afford it (or are lucky enough to snag it on sale — Prime Day is coming, y'all), then my answer is: absolutely. As far as vacuum cleaners go (which are not one size fits all!) the V8 Absolute is functional, stylish, lightweight, and heavy-duty while still maintaining a perfect size to fit inside cramped living quarters. I give it a 10/10 — and other Dyson superfans agree: “I'm so in love with this cordless vacuum. I use it every night before bed to pick up dog hair and other debris from the day. Zip zip zip and it's done! No-fuss! Switching from attachment to attachment is effortless. The suction is amazing! Well worth the money!” Ultimately, since I'm spending more at home for the foreseeable future, I can't put a price tag on my sparkling living space. Alexa, turn on my cleaning playlist. *Switches on MAX mode*
