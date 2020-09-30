With Hill House Vintage, Paula Sutton Has Become 2020’s Favorite Influencer

As she started finding her footing and actively looking for things that would bring her joy, Sutton began to rediscover her love for dressing up. "I started wearing lipstick again, because I realized it made me happy. Putting my full face of makeup on made me feel good, and then of course, once you do that, you think, Well, I may as well put a nice blouse on, because it goes with the makeup. Then: I may as well put a nice little jacket on, because that goes with the whole thing,” she says. “I was enjoying getting made up and creating this look again. I realized that, in the old days, I hadn't just been dressing for work, I'd been dressing because it gave me joy, and I knew I needed to get that back.” Now, with her Instagram dedicated as much to interiors as fashion, it feels like a full-circle moment: “Because of my fashion background, the fashion has seeped back into my whole being, which is lovely, because, of course, my joy of it and my love of fashion had never gone away.”