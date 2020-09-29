Ryan Murphy has been a titan of the television industry for more than twenty years, with genre-spanning work spawning passionate fandoms. From medical dramas (Nip/Tuck), to high school musicals (Glee), to chillingly campy horror projects (American Horror Story, Ratched), Murphy has successfully built his own cosmos of characters and plot lines.
In this Ryan Murphy Cinematic Universe, there are a number of power players you can always count on to show up — no matter what the genre. These A-listers, all hailing from different backgrounds, are attracted to the creator's unique and sometimes twisted vision, and the know how to bring it to life onscreen. Whether the story calls for worshipping the devil or voguing at an underground ball, this ensemble of actors are all in.
Ahead, get to know the celebrity staples of any Ryan Murphy television project.