9 Beauty Advent Calendars We’re Buying Early (Before They Sell Out)

When it comes to holiday beauty gifts , there are limited edition bundled sets and then there are advent calendars . These epic boxes are singular in their packaging — which you’ll want to repurpose for years to come (my mom puts mini chocolates in them) — never failing in delivering that festive wow factor. Not to mention, beauty brands go especially hard when it comes to filling their advent calendars with a more-is-more approach. And, if past seasons weren't enough proof in the product pudding, then brace yourselves for 2020's holiday haul Whether you’re a makeup maven or a skin-care savant, there’s an already dropped and specially curated box out there with your name on it. The holidays have come early, and we are more than okay with it — because these limited-edition gifts are sure to sell out long before December rolls around. Scroll ahead to peep our hand-picked selection of the most extra-in-a-good-way beauty advent calendars worthy of scooping up now.