Everyone Loved Gwyneth Paltrow’s Birthday Nude — Except Apple Martin

Having a famous parent is all fun and games until someone decides to get naked. Just ask Apple Martin.
This weekend, Martin —daughter of the "uncoupled" actress Gwyneth Paltrow and Coldplay frontman Chris Martin — publicly vocalized her embarrassment over her mother's most recent Instagram post.
In honor of her 48th birthday, Oscar-winner and Politician actress Paltrow celebrated the occasion by posting a photo of herself naked.
"In nothing but my birthday suit today,” she captioned the photo. "...thank you all so much for the birthday wishes and thank you to @goop's insanely amazing brand new body butter for making me think I can still get my kit off."
As far as nudes go, Paltrow's was pretty low-key and modest. And many people agreed, like Friends' Courteney Cox, who commented, "What a beautiful girl you are and inspiring in so many ways ♥️." But then again, we're not related to her. Sixteen-year-old Apple reacted to the post, writing "MOM" in the comments. Paltrow, unbothered, responded to Apple's comment with three crying-laughing emojis.
We can probably safely assume that Apple is not really upset, since it's not like it's the first time her mom has bared it all publicly (have you seen Shakespeare In Love?). And if she's actually embarrassed, then well — you kind of have to expect that something like this will happen from the founder of a company famous for their jade vagina eggs.