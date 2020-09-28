Gwyneth Paltrow Just Posed Completely Naked For The Goopiest Reason

Actress and Goop founder Gwyneth Paltrow celebrated her 48th birthday yesterday by posting a photo in her "birthday suit" on Instagram. The tasteful nude shows Paltrow posed underneath a sun-dappled tree with her blonde hair undone, wearing nothing but her wrist watch.
In the caption, the savvy businesswoman sang the praises of one of the Goop brand's new skin-care products. "In nothing but my birthday suit today...thank you all so much for the birthday wishes," Paltrow wrote alongside the photo of her bare body, "and thank you to @goop’s insanely amazing brand new body butter for making me think I can still get my kit off."
The body cream in question, GoopGenes Nourishing Repair Body Butter, sells for $55 a jar, and purports to be "high-performance skincare and a beautiful ritual for your body all in one." The citrus-scented salve is packed with nourishing and hydrating ingredients promising "healthy-looking skin from head to toe." (Paltrow provides your visual.)
Clearly the actress-turned-entrepreneur is an avid consumer of all her Goop-y products. In an interview with Refinery29 earlier this month, she spoke about another skin-care favorite from her GoopGenes line, the Nourishing All-In-One Face Cream. "I’m already on my third jar," she said. "It’s incredibly hydrating, smooths fine lines, and it’s easily the best face cream I’ve ever used."
In the same interview, Paltrow also spoke about her general philosophy on aging and how her personal skin-care and wellness routine is a way for her to feel more connected with herself. "It’s funny and super ironic that at the age when you start to really fall in love with yourself on the inside...you get crow’s feet," she told us. "I just want to look on the outside the way I feel on the inside, which right now, is really vibrant and strong."